Former Scottsdale Airpark resident joins Phoenix public relations team

HMA Public Relations, a Phoenix-based public relations and marketing communications firm, has announced the addition of Kelsey Makings, a Scottsdale Airpark resident, to its team.

As the newest account executive, Ms. Makings will be responsible for client management, business development, social and digital media strategies, content creation, media relations, print and digital communications, promotional marketing and event coordination, a press release states.

Prior to joining HMA, Ms. Makings held several positions around the Valley, emphasizing her strengths in copywriting, social media management, public relations, web and graphic design, online sales, advertising, media relations and live entertainment.

“Kelsey comes to us with a strong writing background and is well-versed in traditional and digital communications strategies,” Abbie S. Fink, vice president/general manager, said in a prepared statement. “We are happy to have her as part of our account services team.”.

Ms. Makings graduated Cum Laude from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2011 with a majoring in print journalism and minoring in communications. She was awarded the First Place National Headliner Award for Innovation.

An Arizona native, Ms. Makings lives in Scottsdale with her husband and two young daughters, according to a release.

HMA Public Relations, 3610 N. 44th St., is a full-service marketing communications agency whose experience encompasses work in the traditional marketing communications disciplines including public relations, traditional media relations and digital communications, marketing communications, issues management, community relations and special events.

