Conference participants donate Dream Kits to help foster children

Members of the Arizona Ambulatory Surgery Center Association recently pitched in to help the state’s largest provider of basic needs for foster children.

During the AASCA’s annual meeting held June 28-29 at Marriott’s Camelback Inn, participants donated materials and assembled 2,400 “Dream Kits” for Arizona Helping Hands, a Scottsdale-based nonprofit that provides assistance to children in foster care.

The kits are personal care packages that include shampoo, body wash, toothbrushes and more. The Dream Kits are given by Arizona Helping Hands to foster children to help ease a child’s transition to a new home.

Dan Shufelt, president and CEO of Arizona Helping Hands, said “the littlest things can have the biggest impact on these boys and girls. So many young girls are thrilled to open up a Dream Kit that includes their very own hairbrush. We are so grateful for the support of this amazing group.”

AASCA’s mission is to advocate for ASCs in Arizona and to promote excellence.

“We see every day the trauma caused to children who end up in the foster care system” incoming President Kim Vandeven says. “It’s important for us to give back to help these kids, and this partnership with Arizona Helping Hands was a great opportunity to use our time, talent and treasure to make a difference in these kids’ lives.”

