Foundation’s tea tradition leads up to December benefit ball

The Desert Foundation Auxiliary carried on a tradition in April when it welcomed the 2018 Desert Debutantes and their mothers to a tea.
The auxiliary and its president, Joan Raskin, welcomed the debutantes to the event chaired by Jill Hegardt in the home of Ann-Eve Drachman Berry.
The new Desert Foundation Auxiliary members, assisted by active and associate members, prepared the tea sandwiches and desserts from traditional DFA recipes, according to a release.
Debutante ball chairwomen Gina Forster and Wendy Dewane informed the debutantes and mothers on what to expect in the months leading up to the Desert Ball, which will be Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale.
Proceeds from the ball will benefit For the Love of Travis, which focuses on the areas of suicide prevention with an emphasis on adolescents, and Kids in Focus, dedicated to empowering at-risk youth to strengthen their self-worth and resiliency, the release stated.
The 21 Desert Foundation Auxiliary 2018 Desert debutantes are: Quinn Novak Beckham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Beckham; Isabella Marguerite Bender, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Karl Bender; Lauren Mackenzie Cohen, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Craig Cohen; Mackenzie Alyse Cooper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Cooper; Caysie Marie DeVary, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel DeVary.
Devin Rose Douglas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwyane Douglas; Grace Nicole Elsie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Elsie; Emily Rose Hink, daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. John Hink; Cassaundra King Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Johnson; Grace Alexis Koester, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wolfgang Koester; Alexandra Rene LaPose, daughter of Mrs. John Patterson and Mr. Charles LaPose; Lulu Loran Lundstedt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lundstedt; Caitlin Marie McGrath, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John McGrath.
Grace Caroline Musil, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Musil; Caroline Marie Pescatore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Pescatore; Audrey Vivian Polk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Polk; Sophie Marie Schumacher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Schumacher; Rachel Elizabeth Sipes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanton Sipes; Abigail Kim Sonnier, daughter of Ms. Jolene Ann Corey and Mr. Conrad Sonnier; Katherine Martha Wilson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Wilson and Amelie Blanc Young, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Noel Young.
