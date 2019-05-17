Fountain Hills Youth Theater donates to Sunshine Acres Children’s Home

The cast of “James and the Giant Peach” visits Sunshine Acres. (Submitted photo)

The Fountain Hills Youth Theater recently collaborated with Sunshine Acres Children’s Home as a part of the theater’s YABOY — Young Actors Benefitting Other Youth — program in the production of “James and the Giant Peach.”

Each year the theater partners with a local non-profit organization and portion of the proceeds from the annual YABOY productions are donated to that organization, according to a press release.

The Theater’s Artistic Director Ross Collins took members of the cast of “James and the Giant Peach” on May 4 for a tour of Sunshine Acres, a facility dedicated to housing orphaned, abused or neglected children.

Following the tour, Mr. Collins presented a donation from the theater to Pastor Tim Hall, who accepted the check on behalf of Sunshine Acres.

Fountain Hills Theater presents three regularly scheduled seasons of productions in its two theaters. The theater’s year-round offering includes Mainstage, Mainstage Too! and Youth productions.

Additionally, special events, community outreach, and educational arts programming for our youth is also offered.

The Mainstage, often called the “big” theater, seats 130 and is devoted to medium and large-scale popular musicals and plays including the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway, a release states. No seat is more than 35 feet from the stage.

The Youth/Mainstage Too!, also called the “little” theater, is a smaller, more intimate 90-seat, thrust style auditorium that offers thought-provoking, inspiring and sometimes challenging productions including Broadway musicals, original plays, musicals, and art works.

Most of the youth productions are performed in the more intimate, smaller theater. Both stages often run productions concurrently. Special events are offered throughout the season on both stages as well as in community centers.

The theater has been in operation as a professionally-directed community theater for over 30 years. The mission of Fountain Hills Theater is “to engage, inspire and entertain diverse audiences, train and support our youth, and celebrate the essential power of the performing arts.”

