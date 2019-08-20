Fourth Annual Children’s Learning & Play Festival returns Sept. 7

Life-sized dinosaurs are among attractions Fourth Annual Children’s Learning & Play Festival returning to WestWorld Sept. 7. (Submitted photo)

The Children’s Learning and Play Festival gives families a venue to learn, explore and play together with life-sized dinosaurs, wildlife exhibits, costumed characters, live music and entertainment.

The free festival returns from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 7 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale.

Bring spending money for food concessions, face painting and rides, according to a press release, noting that parking is $5 for the festival that is presented by BASIS Charter Schools and benefits McDowell Sonoran Conservancy.

Enjoy the Story Monster & Friends reading zone with children’s authors and illustrators, YMCA fitness zone, STEM activities, K-9 demos, Girl Scouts crafts and slime-making, Phoenix boys and girls choirs, police and fire vehicles, inflatable rides, balloon twisters, photo booth and more.

Last year attracted 13,000 attendees, noted the release, detailing the games, learning labs and Museum of Science and Sustainability STEM showcase plus family-related vendors.

The festival is produced by Dominant Events with co-sponsors the City of Scottsdale, Salt River Project and Cox Media to focus on literacy, education and early childhood development.

Go to: azchildrensfestival.com.

