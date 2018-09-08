Gabriel’s Angels announces honorary chairs for ‘Salud 2018’

Gabriel’s Angels,an organization in Arizona whose mission is to inspire confidence, compassion and best behaviors in at-risk children through pet therapy, has announced the husband-and-wife team of Jay Cross and Mary Holman will serve as honorary chairs for the eighth annual “Salud! 2018 Signature Wine Dinner” event to be held 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia.

Jay Cross is principal and COO for Secoes Microbial Solutions, LLC, and Mary Holman is the executive vice president and private banking director for National Bank of Arizona. She has served on the Gabriel’s Angels Steering Committee for almost six years.

The two have been supporting Gabriel’s Angels since 2013 and are passionate about its mission. The organization, along with the hundreds of volunteers, have helped serve over 15,000 children in the community.

Founder Pam Gaber and her dog, Gabriel, started the organization over 18 years ago. Proceeds from Salud! help Gabriel’s Angels continue its work with at-risk children in the greater Phoenix community.

Salud! 2018 features a wine reception, three-course dinner, live musical entertainment, live auction lead by auctioneer Letitia Frye and Gabriel’s Angels Pet Therapy Teams greeting attendees.

Salud! 2018 is designed to show Gabriel’s Angels’ commitment to offer continued Pet Therapy for children in the community through the love of a therapy dog. Individual tickets to Salud! 2018 are $250. Sponsorship packages are still available.

To purchase tickets or inquire about sponsorship, visit www.GabrielsAngels.org or call 602-266-0875.

