The Giving Group Arizona seeks more members to benefit non-profits

The Giving Group Arizona, a volunteer-based organization, is seeking community-minded women and men to join its non-profit.
The Giving Group concept is “each member of the TGGAZ makes a $100 donation through the Giving Group website each quarter and the accumulated funds are awarded to a different local non-profit of the members’ choice, four times per year,” according to a press release.
The group meets four times per year and at each meeting, four members are chosen at random. Each of these members then has four minutes to present a nonprofit of their choice for consideration for that quarter’s donation, a release states.
Members then vote and the winning cause receives a check from TGGAZ. To qualify as a recipient the organization must be local, be a qualified 501(c)3, have a board of directors and have been operating for at least two years.
Since the meetings are quarterly, time and financial commitments are both low but the quarterly donation is high since it collects $100 from each member. Members can also learn about different non-profit organizations at each meeting.
A release states meetings are a good place to network with like-minded people and they allow children to attend. For more information, visit www.tggaz.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.