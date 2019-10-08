Grand Canyon Chapter DAR presents awards to Messinger, Sydnor

From left: Paul Messinger, Carmen Wendt, Regent Grand Canyon Chapter, Terri Turner Mott, Chairman, Historic Preservation Committee and Honorary State Regent with Douglas Sydnor. (Photo by Betty Heenan)

The Grand Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented DAR Historic Preservation Recognition Awards to Paul Messinger and Douglas Sydnor for their “outstanding volunteer achievements” to preserve Scottsdale history.

These are “prestigious,” annual awards from the National Society DAR located in Washington, D.C., according to a press release.

Terri Turner Mott, Chapter Chairman, Historic Preservation and Honorary State Regent with Carmen Wendt, Grand Canyon Chapter Regent presented the awards at the Oct. 5 meeting held at the McCormick Resort.

“Paul Messinger is a walking encyclopedia on everything Scottsdale and very much deserves to be recognized by the Daughters of the American Revolution for his contributions to preserving history,” said Marshall Trimble, Arizona’s official state historian in his letter of recommendation.

“To list all of the tireless service and work Paul has done for Scottsdale and the State of Arizona, over the past sixty years would take several pages,” he said .

Mr. Sydnor is the founding principal at Douglas Sydnor Architect and Associates. Author of three books on Arizona Historic architecture, he is the founding chairman of the Scottsdale Historic Preservation Commission.

He serves on the Rio Salado Architecture Foundation Archives Committee. In 2018, he received the Governor’s Heritage Preservation Honor Award, the release added.

