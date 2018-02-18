Grand Canyon Chapter NSDAR steps back in time

The Grand Canyon Chapter NSDAR (National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution) held a meeting-luncheon earlier this month at the Scottsdale Resort.

The program, “Parasols and Petticoats,” included a Victorian-era fashion show with reflections of the lifestyles of the times.

In the photo above, from left are, Carmen Wendt, vice regent; Susan Von Hellens, regent; Cindy Freehauf, mistress of ceremonies; and Elizabeth Weir, chapter member, dressed as a Harvey Girl.

The March meeting will include the chapter’s awards luncheon and held Saturday, March 3 at the Scottsdale Resort.

The program will be by Linda D. Brett, granddaughter of a World War II veteran.

Visit www.grandcanyon.arizonadar.org.