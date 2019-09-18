Green Building program’s 21st season begins with electric vehicles discussion

By choosing an electric vehicle, reportedly, more money and time can be saved, in addition to having less maintenance.

Learn more about electric vehicles from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road, according to a press release. RSVPs are not needed for the free event.

Bill Sheaffer, executive director of Valley of the Sun Clean Cities Coalition, will inform participants about efforts to reduce air pollution as well as water, soil and noise pollution created by gasoline and diesel fuels while improving national energy security.

Learn about the latest incentives from SRP and APS for electric vehicles, renewable energy and residential battery storage systems, the release added.

Every year, drivers have more choices when selecting an electric car model, with more than 130 options expected by 2022, the release said, noting that electric vehicles benefit the environment due to zero tailpipe emissions, quieter operation, less maintenance with no oil changes.

And, on average, the cost is about half as much to run as internal combustion engine vehicles, while helping with more energy independence and keeping more energy dollars at home, according to the release.

City of Scottsdale Green Building programs scheduled this season:

Dec. 5, Dirty Electricity and Electromagnetic Fields;

Feb. 6, 2020, Living an Edible Landscape Life;

April 2, 2020, Keeping the Heat Out: Radiant Barriers and Thermal Envelopes; and

June 4, 2020, Cutting Edge Residential and Commercial Green High-Performance Buildings.

