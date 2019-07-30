Halle Foundation gives to Junior Achievement helping girls find professional stride, calling

A hands-on approach to the mechanics of how things work is a major part of how Junior Achievement puts children from all walks of life on the path toward success. (Submitted photo)

Local nonprofit Junior Achievement of Arizona has received a grant from The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation to equip elementary-aged girls from low-income families with the critical skills and education they need to navigate work and life in the future .

The nearly 3,000 students impacted by this grant will participate in JA education through the organization’s proven model of delivery, according to a press release.

Junior Achievement officials conten the effort is filling a critical gap for low-income students as they receive limited real-world education in school, particularly when it comes to money management and career-readiness, the release states.

Junior Achievement provides education to more than 80,000 low-income students each year, kindergarten through high school. The organization’s volunteer-led delivery model is executed through partnerships with more than 380 schools, nearly 3,000 educators and more than 8,000 programmatic volunteers.

“We are honored to have been awarded this investment in our students by The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation,” said Katherine Cecala, president of Junior Achievement of Arizona, in a prepared statement.

“Because of their generous support, the futures of thousands of young women – future leaders, professionals, parents and community members – will be improved for the long-term. These students will be prepared to succeed in work and life.” — Katherine Cecala, president of Junior Achievement of Arizona

The nonprofit’s mission aligns with The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation, which aims to strengthen the daily opportunities and lifelong outcomes for the people and communities in Arizona, the release states.

Junior Achievement programs have a significant positive impact on students as participants are more likely to graduate high school, are 33 percent more likely to graduate college and 67 percent more likely to receive an advanced degree.

