Hamer joins notMYkid board of directors

Nonprofit organization notMYkid announced Glenn Hamer, Arizona Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer, has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

Glenn Hamer

The nonprofit is dedicated to inspiring positive life choices by educating individuals and communities about the consequences of destructive youth behaviors, according to a press release

“We are thrilled to welcome Glenn to our Board. His expertise, knowledge, and commitment to the health and safety of our children and our future workforce is a tremendous addition,” notMYkid Board Chairman Seth Leibsohn said in a prepared statement.

Mr. Hamer said he belives the work the organization does is “absolutely vital” to the health and well-being of the youth and communities.

“As a father and as a business community leader, I am honored to join an organization that is so essential to ensuring Arizona’s future is a bright one,” he said in a prepared statement.

Mr. Hamer has been president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry since 2006. He has overseen the organization’s development into a pro-business public policy entities in the state.

In 2018, he created the Chamber Business News, a news-gathering outlet that provides original reporting on business and political news, insights and analysis throughout the state, a release states.

He represents Arizona’s business community on the national stage, where he serves as the chair of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100, sits on its Public Affairs Committee, and serves on the U.S. Chamber’s Board of Directors.

In these positions, Mr. Hamer elevates the Arizona business community’s voice on key national issues.

He also serves on the board of directors of the Arizona Mexico Commission, serves as the Chair of the Arizona Charter Schools Association and is on the board of the Arizona Council of Economic Education.

Previously, Mr. Hamer was chief of staff to former Arizona Congressman Matt Salmon (R-AZ), executive director of the Arizona Republican Party and an assistant to former Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ).

He also served as the executive director of the Solar Energy Industries Association and as director of business development and government relations for First Solar.

Mr. Hamer is a graduate of Cornell University’s school of Industrial and Labor Relations and Arizona State University’s College of Law. He lives in Scottsdale with his wife and three daughters.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.