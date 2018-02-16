Couple shares secrets to a strong and happy marriage

Feb 16th, 2018 Comments:

Jill and Mark Savage, authors of “No More Perfect Marriages,” will give a talk on that topic at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale.

The free evening will include dinner and is sponsored by marriedpeople, a group at La Casa de Cristo. Childcare will be available.

The Savages will share “eight God-tools that every marriage needs and the seven slow faces to watch out for in every marriage.”

For more information go to www.lacasadecristo.com/marriedpeople.

