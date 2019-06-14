Henninger describes role of SCOTT in Scottsdale’s future

Don Henninger, founder and executive director of Scottsdale Coalition for Today and Tomorrow (SCOTT), was the keynote speaker at recent Rotary Club of Scottsdale luncheon meeting held at McCormick Ranch Golf Club.

When introducing Mr. Henninger, Rotarian Jerry Schwallier, noted that Mr. Henninger has been a top media executive and business leader in Arizona for over 35 years. He served in a number of roles at the Arizona Republic, including managing editor, before becoming publisher/CEO of the Phoenix Business Journal for 15 years.

SCOTT is a nonprofit group of business and civic leaders who work on issues to promote and advance the City of Scottsdale. When describing SCOTT’s mission, Mr. Henninger noted that SCOTT’s mission is straightforward – to educate more people about important issues in the city and enable them to get involved.

From left, Rotarian Jerry Schwallier; Don Henninger, SCOTT founder and executive director; and Club President Kent Hammond greet club members and guests. (Photo by Jason Brock/Special to the Independent)

Per Mr. Henninger, key to SCOTT is its values which include:

Allowing debate on the issues based on facts and transparency so that an informed community will make decisions that will benefit Scottsdale’s future;

Attracting young and diverse entrepreneurs;

Cultivating higher paying jobs through diversification of the economic base of Scottsdale;

Building strong K-12 education system and access to outstanding nearby higher education opportunities;

Ensuring Scottsdale is a great place to work and live;

Leveraging tourism, arts and culture;

Working together, the business community, the chamber, and city government and other key groups to promote and enhance the distinctiveness of the Scottsdale’s brand;

Understanding differences between Scottsdale’s south, central, and north regions as advantages to build on;

Enhancing Scottsdale’s image and broaden its appeal to a wider cross-section of ages, ethnic population and income levels; and,

Recognizing that resources and credit remain constrained for individuals and businesses.

Mr. Henninger discussed the exciting new developments in Old Town Scottsdale; how organizations can bring focus to what’s needed downtown; transportation in Scottsdale; and an overview of SCOTT’s sponsors and board of directors.

In closing, Mr. Henninger noted it is important to have dreams, discussions, and ultimately a plan that charts a bold Scottsdale future.

For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale programs, membership and projects – see www.scottsdalerotary.org.

Editor’s Note: Mr. Henninger serves on the Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA Board of Directors

