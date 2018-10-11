Heritage Award Gala Oct. 20 to honor Susan and Nestor Guzman

The 2018 Heritage Award Gala hosted by the Arizona Jewish Historical Society is honoring Susan and Nestor Guzman Oct. 20 at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort, 7200 N. Scottsdale Road in Paradise Valley.

The Guzmans have lived in Scottsdale for 39 years. They work with and financially support organizations and projects that serve to support under-represented communities, eradicate injustices and eliminate human suffering, according to a release.

“The Arizona Historical Society is grateful for the positive light that Susan and Nestor Guzman shine on the Greater Phoenix community. They both exemplify the definition of mensch, people of honor and integrity,” according to the release.

A cocktail reception at the 2018 Heritage Award Gala begins at 6:30 p.m. and a dinner and program at 7:45 p.m. The program emcee is Mark Curtis, 12 News anchor. The keynote speaker is Bret Stephens, a New York Times columnist and associate editor.

Tickets are $200. For reservations, call 602-241-7870.

Proceeds from the gala event go to the Arizona Jewish Historical Society and its museum and event venue, the Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center.

