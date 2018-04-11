Hooves & Heroes set to benefit Scottsdale Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship

Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship will open its gates from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 21 to the general public in celebration of its 35th lesson season at its annual Hooves & Heroes open house & fundraiser.
There will be fun craft activities for the kids, plus, complimentary face-painting and snow cones. Guests will also enjoy an inspiring student riding demonstration, can purchase lunch from Wandering Donkey food truck, and meet the incomparable Camelot therapy horses, according to a press release.
Everyone is welcome and admission is free at 6250 E. Jomax Road.
This year’s event will mark Hooves & Heroes’s 17th year. All funds raised at Hooves & Heroes go directly to program services, the release states.
Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship is a nonprofit organization that teaches horsemanship to children and adults who have physical disabilities. Camelot has been offering all services at no cost to students since 1983 and is located in North Scottsdale.
