ICRC invites community to annual cancer survivor celebration

Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers will host its free Annual Cancer Survivor Celebration and breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Oct. 12. (Submitted photos)

Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers invites the Scottsdale community to its free Annual Cancer Survivor Celebration and breakfast.

The breakfast and a host of events will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers’ Scottsdale office at 8880 E. Desert Cove Ave.

Families and friends are welcome to celebrate anyone who has been touched by cancer, according to a press release on the Survivor’s Day Celebration, which was created to “bring patients and families together to inspire hope and unity.”

Board-certified medical oncologist will be available to provide guests with complimentary head and neck cancer screenings, the release said.

More than 50 local vendors will be also be at the event offering free haircuts, wellness demonstrations, and cancer care education. Guests will even hear stories of inspiration and gratitude from “ICRC champions,” the release added.

