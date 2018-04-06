Nearly 400 women gathered March 20 at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort for this year’s IGNITION! luncheon hosted by Women’s Philanthropy of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix.
The event was co-chaired by Bari and Shari Kanefsky and raised more than $100,000 for the federation’s annual campaign. Guests also contributed hundreds of food items for local pantries.
The empowering afternoon featured Sharon Tal, designer for Maskit, Israel’s iconic house of fashion. She shared the inspiring history of Israel’s first and only fashion house founded in 1954 by Ms. Rut Dayan to create jobs for new immigrants, while preserving ethnic crafts and culture of the various communities living in Israel.
Additional event highlights included the recognition of four women for their commitment to federation and to the community:
- Alison Feinberg, Spirit of Jeannette Continuing Service Award;
- Benée Hilton-Spiegel, Gerda Weissman Klein & Kurt Klein Award;
- Bari Kanefsky, Rising Star Award;
- Julee Landau Shahon, Golda Meir Award.
“It makes me feel so optimistic about our future to see so many young women taking on leadership roles and so many new faces at IGNITION! stepping up to support the needs of our community,” said Landau Shahon, chair of the federation’s 2018 annual campaign and member of the national Women’s Philanthropy board.
“I am so grateful to be honored and to be here in Phoenix, among such a caring, vibrant Jewish community.”
After the program, guests were invited to shop an exclusive trunk show of Maskit fashions.
Photo credit: Sandra Tenuto Photography
