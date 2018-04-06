Inaugural symposium spotlights land, species conservation

A two-day symposium presented by the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy will focus on sharing practical regional conservation approaches and research results. (Submitted photo)

The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy will conduct a two-day event Friday-Saturday, May 4-5, at Scottsdale Community College where researchers, land managers, students and community leaders will share information from regional natural resource research.

“This two-day symposium will focus on sharing practical regional conservation approaches and research results with a goal to improve adaptive natural resource management in this arid region,” Helen Rowe, director of the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy’s Field Institute, stated in a release.

Keynote speakers will provide a glimpse into global wildlife connectivity and native plant development issues in ecological restoration, the release stated.

Presentations, panel discussions, poster sessions and workshops will focus on a variety of topics, including long-term monitoring; effective strategies to inform natural resource management; protecting native biodiversity; managing, protecting and monitoring native wildlife; arid lands restoration; and Southwestern invasive species.

There will be a Friday twilight cocktail party at the Desert Botanical Garden that will include a private tour in the garden.

For more information and to register, visit: http://bit.ly/MSC_research_symposium.

