Former international exchange student visits Scottsdale Rotary

Max Rumbaugh, past president of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale, recently welcomed and introduced Valentina Cristi to Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests.
Miss Valentina, the club’s 2014-15 In-bound Rotary International Youth Exchange Student from Coyhaique, Chile, visited the club and her Scottsdale host families while on break from Universidad Mayor, a private university in Santiago, Chile.
Miss Valentina initially arrived in Phoenix on July 24, 2014 to spend the year as Rotary Youth Exchange Ambassador at Coronado High School.
Rotary Youth Exchange builds peace one young person at a time. Students learn a new language, discover another culture, and become global citizens.
Exchanges for students 15 to 19 years old are sponsored by Rotary clubs in more than 100 countries. Exchange students develop lifelong leadership skills, learn a new language and culture, build lasting friendships with young people from around the world, and become global citizens.
