J summer camp is accepting registrations for campers

The Valley of Sun JCC has open registration for children to enjoy 10 enriching weeks of Shemesh Summer Camp.

Shemesh Summer Camp at The J, which offers an array of camp options for children entering grades K-10, is May 28-Aug. 2, according to a press release.

All camps include age-appropriate activities, free swim, special guests, daily snacks and weekly field trips, the release said, noting that some kindergarten campers enjoy a variety of activities including STEAM, arts and crafts, sports and more.



The structure helps children entering kindergarten to prepare for school while having fun and sharpening social skills, the release said.



In additional to traditional camp activities, campers in grades 2-4 can choose their own adventure with CHUGs choices four times a week; Grades 5-8 can choose between traditional camp with one of three special interest options such as horseback and archery or Ruach On The Go with California travel adventures; Grades 9-10 hone their leadership skills in the Counselor in Training program.



“With 10 weeks of fun-filled, unique activities, Shemesh has something for everyone with arts, sports, cooking, science, Israeli culture and much more,” said Jessica Pineda, camp director, in a prepared statement.

Shemesh Summer Camp at The J is licensed and is said to be among the few camps in the area accredited by the American Camp Association. All are welcome regardless of faith or background, the release added.

To review camp options and to register: vosjcc.org/shemeshsummer.

