Jack Nicklaus returns for meet and greet at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale

Former professional golfer Jack Nicklaus will make his return to Desert Mountain, 37700 N. Desert Mountain Parkway in Scottsdale, with a meet and greet with club members Saturday, Jan. 27.
Mr. Nicklaus is a golf course designer where he designed Desert Mountain’s six Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. He will be in the men’s locker room of the Cochise/Geronimo Golf Course of Desert Mountain, according to a press release.
Mr. Nicklaus will attend to discuss the future of the six golf courses that bear his name beginning with his first design work of the Renegade Golf Course.
He designed the courses to “offer an individual playing experience” to the golfers who play them, a release states.
