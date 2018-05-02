Jewish Family and Children’s Service adds two to board

The Jewish Family and Children’s Service Governance Board has announced Scottsdale-resident Pam Meyer and Karen Owens have each been elected to serve a three-year term on the board.
The role of the governance board is to carry out JFCS’s mission to strengthen the community by providing quality behavioral health and social services to people of all ages in accordance with a Jewish value system that cares for all humanity, a press release states.
“We are thrilled to have both Pam and Karen join our organization in this important volunteer leadership role here at Jewish Family & Children’s Service,” Lorrie Henderson, president and CEO of JFCS, said in a prepared statement.
Ms. Meyer is a long-time community volunteer. Working with a variety of organizations, the JFCS mission aligns with her commitment to helping children, families, the elderly and the disabled.
“I learned at a very young age to help those in need and I am honored to join the Board for JFCS. I look forward to working with such a worthwhile organization,” she said in a prepared statement.
Ms. Owens, an attorney with Coppersmith Brockelman in Phoenix, represents a variety of organizations in the health care industry including hospitals, clinics and other providers.
“As an attorney whose practice focuses on health care, I know first-hand the importance of social services organizations like JFCS and the role they play in our communities. I am honored to join the Governance Board, lending my knowledge and expertise as needed,” she said in a prepared statement.
