Jewish Federation awards nearly $80K to synagogues, camps

The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix awarded nearly $80,000 to 10 Valley camps and synagogues for programs benefiting the community.

Federation board officers and a few “angel” donors donated the new funding, according to a press release.

“Synagogues and camps make such an impact in our community that Federation wanted to do more to partner with them and to support their ideas for new and expanded programs,” said Barry Markson, chairman of the planning and allocations committee, in a prepared statement.

“We are incredibly excited to grow the scope of our funding and outreach to support large and small programs from Valley synagogues that benefit so much of our Jewish community, as well as new programs that increase camp engagement.”

Programs that received funds are:

Camp Ramah of California Phoenix FUNDay Camp – $10,000. This day of Ramah-style fun replicates the successful program in Los Angeles and brings together current and prospective Phoenix families, allowing everyone to learn more about the summer program and to connect with one another.

