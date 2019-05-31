Jewish Federation recognizes Yesod Leadership graduates

Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix President and CEO Marty Haberer poses with Yesod Leadership graduates David Zuckerman, Ian Turner, Shahar Edry, Madelaine Berg, Yoni Harris, Chelsea Rosenberg, Marc Newman, Deena Harari, Sam Levine, Sivan Levine and Yesod Coordinator Shoshana Greenberg. (Submitted photo)

The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix announced the graduating members of its 2019 Yesod Leadership Program.

Eleven community members of all ages completed 24 hours of course work and training over eight weeks as part of the Federation’s leadership development program, according to a press release.

“One of the biggest things Yesod did for me was making me realize that it’s OK to be vulnerable or not be perfect at something in a leadership position,” yoni Harris, a Yesod participant, said in a prepared statement.

“What’s most important is that you put in the effort and if you’re vulnerable, that sometimes bring people closer to you, to trust you and believe in you as a real person. It has motivated me to be more of a leader.”

The Yesod curriculum, developed through the Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning with Dr. Erica Brown writing it, offers insights into personal and organizational leadership through Jewish perspective.

Course content merges Jewish text study, business skills, leadership theory and experiential application.

“This was my second year facilitating a fantastic group of individuals who were eager to learn what true leadership looks like and to take their new skills out into our community for the betterment of us all,” Marty Haberer, president and CEO of the federation, said in a prepared statement.

“I am so proud of them and excited to see what they accomplish.”

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.