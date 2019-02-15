Jewish federation to present highest honor at MEGA 2019

The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix will present its Medal of Honor to Julee Landau Shahon Thursday, March 7, during MEGA 2019.

“Julee is one of the hardest-working volunteers I have collaborated with over my 33-year career. What she has done, along with Rachel Hoffer, to bring Violins of Hope to our community is awe-inspiring,” stated Marty Haberer, CEO of the federation.

“Her involvement with our federation over the last 10-plus years has been truly transformational for our community.”

Ms. Landau Shahon has served in various leadership capacities over more than 10 years, including as current vice chair of the board.

In addition to her local work, she serves on the National Women’s Philanthropy Board of the Jewish Federations of North America and “worked tirelessly over the past three years to make her vision a reality for Violins of Hope– the largest community collaboration of music and education in the Greater Phoenix area,” according to a release.

Along with the presentation of the Medal of Honor, Morrie Aaron will receive the Harold and Jean Grossman Award; Benjamin Ellis will be honored with the Sy Clark Young Leadership Award; Danielle Breslow Gross will receive the Lee Amanda Young Leadership Award; and Gesher Disability Resources’ Special Needs Community Model Seder has earned the Belle Latchman Community Service Award.

MEGA 2019 also features Emmy award-winning actor, producer, director and best-selling author Henry Winkler as keynote speaker and remarks by Roman Polonsky, head of The Jewish Agency For Israel’s Unit for Russian-speaking Jewry.

MEGA is co-chaired by Danielle Breslow Gross and Benjamin Gross, and Sonia and John Breslow.

MEGA takes place at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, 6333 N. Scottsdale Road. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and program at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the event and tickets prices and to register by Friday, March 1, visit jewishphoenix.org/mega2019.

