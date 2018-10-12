Junior golf championship needs volunteers for Scottsdale event

The 2018 PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental is scheduled for Friday-Monday, Nov. 16-19 at Grayhawk Golf Club.

PGA Jr. League in partnership with the Southwest Section PGA and Grayhawk Golf Club is seeking volunteers to assist with the event.

Volunteer opportunities include administrative support, airport greeters, course services, hotel greeters, parking assistance, scoring, shuttle cart and walking scorers.

Committee selections are on a first-come, first-served basis, and two shifts are required.

Each volunteer will receive a Polo RLX golf shirt, an outerwear piece, a hat and meals during their shifts. Training will be provided. The deadline to signup is Friday, Nov. 9.

“PGA Jr. League is a game-changing way for kids, 13 and under, to learn and play golf. Twelve regional champion teams from across the country will compete in a two-person scramble for a shot at the title,” according to a release.

To sign up or for more information, contact Sean Ferris at 480-443-9002.

