Keep Scottsdale Beautiful, students to beautify Scottsdale area

Keep Scottsdale Beautiful announces a student competition to beautify the corner of Greenway Hayden Loop and Frank Lloyd Wright.

As part of beautification efforts, the group will mix public art, students and environmental sustainability, according to a press release encouraging students to register to apply by May 15. The deadline for final submission of application documents is June 15.

The project pairs a talented student team with an accomplished public artist to transform a “barren intersection into a community point of pride” that will impact Scottsdale residents and visitors for generations to come, the release said.

Student teams are asked to broaden their knowledge as they explore design elements that emphasize sustainability, environmental protection and durability while researching repurposed and recycled materials that can accommodate the constraints of the site.

Two years in the works, the project demands imagination of the space and a cohesive design with site-specific elements. The selected team will work with a public artist to create the final site plan, the release noted.

“This intersection project is a great opportunity for students to take their creative vision and make it a reality. Scottsdale Public Art’s participation adds a mentoring element most students will never experience,” said Chris Irish, KSB project coordinator, in a prepared statement.

“This is a dynamic area of our city. More than 600,000 people flock to this area each year for the Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf Tournament. About 65,000 vehicles traverse this intersection daily, giving the completed project significant visibility. “

This project is supported by Scottsdale Public Art, City of Scottsdale, Central Arizona Project, Arizona Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, the Bureau of Reclamation and Waste Management, noted the release.

The mission of Keep Scottsdale Beautiful — a non-profit, volunteer-run organization and registered affiliate of Keep America Beautiful — is to engage the community in service, promoting a clean, green and sustainable Scottsdale with a goal to beautify public places; reduce, reuse, recycle; educate the public; protect the environment; and help fellow citizens.

Visit: keepscottsdalebeautiful.org for project application and specifications.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.