Kenneth Miller joins JFCS Governance Board

Kenneth Miller (Submitted photo)

Kenneth Miller has been elected to serve a three-year term on the Jewish Family and Children’s Service Governance Board.

JFCS is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that strengthens the community by providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds, according to a press release.

“We’re happy to have Ken join our organization in this important volunteer leadership role,” JFCS president and CEO Dr. Lorrie Henderson said in a prepared statement.

“With his decades of legal and financial experience, he is a strong strategic addition to the Governance Board, and his insight and legal acumen will be a great asset as we continue to grow and offer support services to the community.”

The role of the Governance Board is to carry out JFCS’ mission to strengthen the community by providing quality behavioral health and social services to people of all ages in accordance with a Jewish value system that cares for all humanity.

“I’ve always believed that we have a duty to help others,” Mr. Miller said in a prepared statement.

“My involvement with Arizona Wills for Heroes, Arizona Community Legal Services Volunteer Lawyers Program and my work with a variety of other volunteer organizations, has truly prepared me to serve on the JFCS Governance Board. I look forward to being a part of the team.”

Mr. Miller serves as Senior Counsel for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, the parent of Arizona Public Service Company.

His additional experience includes legal leadership positions with The Dial Corporation, American Cyanamid Pharmaceuticals and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the U.S. Department of Justice.

