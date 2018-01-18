Kurt, Brenda Warner to host Celebrity Game Night fundraiser

Hall of Fame Quarterback Kurt Warner and wife Brenda are hosting a fundraiser Friday, Feb. 9 aimed at bringing together community members, local celebrities and athletes for a night of mingling and game room favorites.
Brenda and Kurt Warner’s Celebrity Game Night at the Ross Aviation Hangar at Scottsdale Airpark, 14600 N. Airport Drive, will honor Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan, while raising money for Treasure House, according to a press release.
Treasure House is a residence under construction in the west Valley that will provide a supportive living environment to young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, a release states.
The Hangar will be converted into one giant game room, full of games such as giant Jenga, pop-a-shot and air hockey, among others. A broad group of celebrities and athletes are expected to take part in the event, a release states.
“We are so looking forward to bringing together the community and our network of athletes for a fun and engaging night for two great causes,” Mr. Warner said in a prepared statement.
“We’ll celebrate the 21-year hockey career of Shane Doan, but also the extraordinary character and exemplary values he demonstrated off the ice. In addition, we’ll be assisting young adults with IDD gain their independence.”
Some of this community’s current and former professional athletes will raise money for the cause by competing in a “Win, Lose or Draw” contest. Guests will have the opportunity to win prizes while learning more about Mr. Doan through a special tribute and in-depth interview about his life and career.
The event will also include a special VIP Reception with Mr. Warner and Mr. Doan where attendees will have an opportunity to interact and take photos with the two Phoenix sports figures.
