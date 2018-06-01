Larry Fitzgerald to host dinner celebrating 10 years of his charitable fund

Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald is hosting a fundraiser called Fitz’s Supper Club celebrating Mr. Fitzgerald’s fund and its longevity in the Valley.

The event will be Monday, Aug. 27 at Dominick’s Steakhouse, 15169 N. Scottsdale Road. This will be the 10th year the First Down Fund has been around, according to a press release.

Mr. Fitzgerald’s First Down Fund, which supports children and their families with significant donations of time, money and special resources through numerous associations across our country and beyond, a release states. Proceeds from the event will go to the fund.

Attendees can experience at Dominican array of Mr. Fitzgerald’s post-game favorites from Chef Marc Lupino, cocktails, spending time with old and new friends, all while bidding for a cause on dazzling items in the highly-anticipated silent and live auctions.

“This is huge milestone for the Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund, and we are thrilled to once again be a part of such a great event that helps so many in need,” Jeff Mastro, co-owner of Dominick’s Steakhouse, said in a prepared statement.

For the last decade, the Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund has been The Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund will continue this tradition of providing assistance to many worthy causes through your support at Fitz’s Supper Club 2018.

Tickets for the event start at $850 per person. Sponsorship packages are available that include tickets to the VIP reception, a table at the event and more.

