Leukemia & Lymphoma Society launch Man & Woman of the Year campaign

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Arizona is set to kickoff its annual Man & Woman of the Year campaign.
Join LLS leadership and all 21 candidates as they kick off this exciting 10-week fundraising competition 6 p.m. Thursday, March 29 at Kelly’s at Southbridge in Old Town Scottsdale, according to a press release.
“We are really excited about this year’s campaign and this incredible class of candidates,” said Campaign Director Jeff May in a prepared statement. “We have set a high goal this year to raise $1.5 million. But we feel confident that these candidates with their teams will join together and be able to make a huge impact on the lives of those with cancer.”
The Man & Woman of the Year is a philanthropic competition to support blood cancer research among a group of motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States, the release states.
Candidates form powerful fundraising teams and compete in honor of two local children who are blood cancer survivors.
This year’s candidates include:
- Scott Hardy.
- Andrea Borg.
- Megan Wilson.
- Brigitte Wangberg.
- Laura Pastor.
- Drew Chavez.
- Brian Wood.
- Christopher Tuma.
- Heidi Swan.
- Justin Field.
- Kristin Morris.
- Kiesha McFadden.
- John Gray.
- Kimberly Guimarin.
- Margaret Hicks.
- Evan Koplan.
- Kevin Burdick.
- Tania Cortas.
- Fred Edwards III.
- Ashley Bunch.
Kat Hurd will be returning as the first national All-Star candidate for LLS Arizona Chapter.
The man and woman who have raised the most funds during the 10-week campaign are awarded the prestigious title of Man or Woman of the Year at the Grand Finale Gala on June 9th at Talking Stick Resort. The man and woman who have raised the most across the entire US will be recognized as the national Man and Woman of the Year.
