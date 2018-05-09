Local female leaders spend night out with Boys, Girls club girls

Riley and Yaya were among the 100 club girls paired with a local female leader for a night of fun, inspiration and mentorship as part of a Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale inaugural event called Girls Night Out.
For these two club kids it turned out to be much more.
“Tonight was the best night ever, my mentor is like my new soul sister,” Yaya said in a prepared statement
Riley from the Lehi Branch was matched with Jessica Dempsey, an HonorHealth nurse. These two made an immediate and lasting bond, a press release states.
“Being a mentor at Girls Night Out was so fulfilling,” Ms. Dempsey said in a prepared statement.
“Riley and I bonded quickly and had so much fun together. It was amazing to watch how the girls reacted to the activities, speakers and special attention they received that night. I would do it all over again if I could.”
Riley also said she enjoyed her time with Ms. Dempsey.
“After meeting Jessy at Girls Night Out, now it’s like I have another sister,” Riley said in a prepared statement. “I can’t wait to see her again some time.”
During Girls Night Out, mentors and mentees rotated through activity stations, listened to speakers and girls got a chance to meet someone who is a living example of what they aspire to be when they grow up, according to a press release.
Girls ages 9–12 took surveys to match their interests with mentors who were recruited to participate.
“It was incredible to see the smiles on the young girls’ and mentors’ faces as they moved through activity stations and listened to speakers,” Dr. Lisa Hurst, BGCS president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.
“I can tell that the bonds created at Girls Night Out will be lasting connections. I think mentors enjoyed their time with our kids as much as our girls enjoyed meeting someone who truly embodies who they want to be one day. That was something truly special to see.”
Activity stations included Zumba, yoga, jewelry making, car simulations, arts and crafts, slime making and a beauty station. Local businesses brought staff and resources to provide these activities.
Buffalo Wild Wings donated all food for the event and As You Wish provided the painting supplies.
Marena Sever, Arizona State Youth of the Year and Thunderbirds Branch teen, spoke to open the evening’s activities.
“In my 10 years at Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, I have always been surrounded by amazing and fierce female role models,” she said. “I hope to be one of those figures for Club girls in Arizona with my title as State Youth of the Year.”
Sandra Munoz, founder of latinaology.com spoke to girls and mentors with the message to follow your dreams and “set your souls on fire.”
Riley and Jessica aren’t the only ones who want more of Girls Night Out. According to Emma of the Piper Branch, “The mentors helped give us self-confidence and courage. You should do this every year.”
