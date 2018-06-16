Many isolated elders and home-bound adults are without vital services such as transportation to the grocery store and doctor’s appointments this summer.

Currently, there are 75 home-bound adults waiting to be matched with volunteers through Duet: Partners In Health & Aging. The free services include help with grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, providing friendly visits, minor home repairs, assistance with basic paperwork and more.

“Many of our volunteers are snowbirds and travel during the summer months, but the home-bound adults we serve stay in the Valley and are still in need of vital services such as rides to the grocery store and medical appointments,” said Sue Reckinger, director of volunteer services.

“Those who are interested in volunteering just need to attend an orientation and then can set their own schedule to volunteer. One to two hours a week makes such a big difference to a home-bound adult in need.”

Currently, the highest need locations for volunteers are Scottsdale (85251 and 85257 area codes) and Southwest Phoenix (85034 and 85037 area codes).

Through volunteers, Duet is able to provide these services free of charge to help Valley seniors and home-bound adults live as independently as possible. To become a volunteer with Duet, the first step is to attend an orientation.

Upcoming orientations include:

Thursday, June 21, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Duet, 10000 N. 31st Ave., Ste. D200, Phoenix

Saturday, July 21, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Madison Baptist Church, 6202 N. 12th St., Phoenix

Saturday, August 18, 9 to 11:30 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 7205 N 51st Ave., Glendale

To sign up for a volunteer orientation, visit www.duetaz.org/volunteer, e-mail volunteer@duetaz.org or call 602-274-5022.

Duet is a nonprofit, interfaith organization that promotes health and well-being through a broad range of services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities and grandparents raising grandchildren.

