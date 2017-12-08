Historian shares Arizona stories with local Rotary Club

Arizona historian Marshall Trimble shared stories about the state’s colorful history during a recent visit to the Rotary Club of Scottsdale.
Rotarian Jim Bruner introduced Arizona’s official historian at a luncheon meeting held Dec. 4 at Scottsdale McCormick’s Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion. Attendees eagerly anticipated hearing Mr. Marshall’s captivating and humorous stories about Arizona’s past.
The late Senator Barry Goldwater said “Arizona’s colorful history is alive and well with Marshal Trimble.” Mr. Trimble is known and cherished as an entertainer, musician, storyteller, author teacher and humorist.
During his talk to the Rotarians, Mr. Trimble, a former U.S. Marine, shared stories about German prisoners of war who in 1944 stayed in POW camps located in Scottsdale’s Papago Park, and about meeting those prisoners in 1994 when they held a reunion meeting here in Arizona.
He shared a 1932 story his mother told him about a parachuting Santa that Mesa merchants sponsored. He also recited one of his favorite poems about a Christmas tree.
Rotarian Cary Silverstein asked Mr. Trimble how he got his start as a historian? Mr. Trimble recalled when he was asked to teach history (and football) at Scottsdale’s Coronado High School. After one class, over 350 students signed up for the his next American and Western History class.
Soon he was teaching Arizona history classes at Scottsdale Community College, serving as the school’s director of Southwest Studies Program and the rest is history.
Mr. Trimble published his first book in 1977 and soon will be releasing his 22nd book about Arizona and the Southwest. He uses his guitar and songs to share his book readings.
Mr. Trimble has received a regional Emmy award and many other awards, including being honored as “Arizona’s most inspiring leader.” Mr. Trimble, along with Jim Bruner, serve as a trustee of Western Spirit – Scottsdale’s Museum of the West.
At the meeting, members welcomed Matt Clay, representing Jackson/Roskelley, as an alternating corporate club member.
For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale programs and membership , visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.