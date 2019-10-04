Mayor Lane to headline For The Best Scottsdale ‘Taco Tuesday’ forum

Expanding the Granite Reef Senior Center to meet for adult day care is a potential project included in bond question 1. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The For The Best Scottsdale Political Action Committee is hosting a forum on Tuesday, Oct. 8 on questions 1, 2 and 3 on the Nov. 5 ballot at the Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS, 8600 E. Anderson Drive.

The free event runs 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will offer Scottsdale residents information on the three bond questions and their importance for the city’s quality of life and future economic prosperity.

This is an opportunity for Scottsdale voters to learn about the 58 projects in the $319 million bond program and have their questions answered, according to a press release.

The forum features Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane, Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association President Sasha Weller and Paula Sturgeon, co-chair of the For The Best Scottsdale Campaign: Vote Yes on Questions 1, 2 and 3.

Don Henninger, founder and executive director of the Scottsdale Coalition for Today and Tomorrow, will moderate the Oct. 8 event.

The Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS is hosting a “Taco Tuesday” as part of the bond forum. There will be free tacos and a cash bar presented by Café PRANZO.

Rebecca Grossmann

“We are excited to host the bond forum and help voters learn about the importance of questions 1, 2 and 3. These ballot measures are critical to our city’s ability to deliver the quality of life we have all come to expect,” said Rebecca Grossman, CEO of the Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS, in a prepared statement.

Scottsdale has not approved a major bond program since 2000 leaving the city with infrastructure, facilities and public amenities that need repaired or improved.

The Nov. 5 election is an all-mail ballot. The city of Scottsdale will mail out ballots to registered voters on Oct. 9. Voters need to mail their ballots to the city and have them received by Nov. 5 to be counted.

A full list of the 58 projects in the three questions can be seen at scottsdaleaz.gov/elections/bond-2019-project-list.

