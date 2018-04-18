Mayor proclaims April 15-21 ‘Volunteer Appreciation Week’
From left are Mayor W.J. “Jim” Lane; Mayor Bill Schrader, who has volunteered for the city for more than 51 years; Betty Ames, the 2017 William P. Schrader Volunteer Impact Award Honoree; and Cindi Eberhardt, the city’s volunteer program manager. Submitted photo.
Scottsdale Mayor W.J. “Jim” Lane presented a proclamation for “Volunteer Appreciation Week” at the April 17 council meeting.
The proclamation for Volunteer Appreciation Week.
“Scottsdale volunteers play a critical role assisting the city of Scottsdale to execute the mission of ‘simply better service for a world class community,'” the proclamation states.
“I, W. J. “Jim” Lane, mayor of the city of Scottsdale, Arizona, do hereby proclaim April 15-21, 2018, as Volunteer Appreciation Week in Scottsdale and encourage our citizens to join me in celebrating the kindness and generosity of the citizens that volunteer to serve our community,” the proclamation states.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.