Meet local author: Engstrom a grandmother of 6 and romance novelist

Bonnie Engstrom just published her 13th book and is offering morning or afternoon complimentary book presentations.

She brings her books for you to peruse along with prizes to win and engages in conversation about the inspirational romance and women’s fiction stories she writes, according to a press release, noting that many of her characters are based on real people who readers can relate to from the grocery store worker to the banker; or even themselves.

She has four grandchildren in Arizona, two in Costa Rica and often uses her children and grandchildren in her stories. Many of her books are set in Scottsdale with venues local readers recognize, the release said.

“I love to include real people, with their permission of course. I actually brought together two old friends who had lost touch when a reader recognized a name. That was fun,” Ms. Engstrom said in a prepared statement.

She and her psychologist husband, Dave, live in Las Brisas, Scottsdale Ranch where she enjoys the geese honking at 4 a.m. and birds chirping every morning, described the release.

The retired couple who remain active in the community can often be seen walking their two rescued dogs, Sam and Lola.

Ms. Engstrom belongs to the Scottsdale Ranch Women’s Association, American Christian Fiction Writers and is a PRO member of Romance Writers of America. She is a former newspaper education columnist and a five-time PTA president.

A University of Southern California graduate with a bachelor’s degree in English, she majored in creative writing at the University of Pittsburgh and studied English literature at George Washington University.

She makes presentations to large audiences, as well as small, intimate groups. Two of her books, “Restoring Love at Christmastime,” and “Melanie’s Ghosts” are five-Star Readers Choice awards published by Winged Publications.

Go to: bonnieengstrom.com.

