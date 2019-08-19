Meet your Neighbor: Bonds finds new life in Scottsdale after retiring

Aug 19th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Deb Bonds (Submitted photo)

Name: Deb Bonds

Where I live: North Scottsdale

When and why I moved here: April 2018. We retired and left Illinois.

What I like most about living here: The weather and so many things to do.

Activities I enjoy: Baseball, reading, hiking, traveling.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Scottsdale Ambassadors

Where I volunteer in the city and why it deserves support from others: 5th Avenue Information Cart. The ambassador program is a great to help tourism in the city.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking to get involved in their community: There are many opportunities to get involved. Review them and select something that you are passionate about.

My family: Husband — Curt, son — Mitchell, daughter — Laura, soon to be daughter-in-law — Allie.

What I do: Retired supply chain VP

People who are an inspiration to me: My parents were an inspiration to me. They were very hard working individuals that raised five successful children.

My advice to today’s youth: Pursue your education, get outside and have fun.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable. Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the arrow in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment
© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie