Meet your Neighbor: Bonds finds new life in Scottsdale after retiring

Name: Deb Bonds
Where I live: North Scottsdale
When and why I moved here: April 2018. We retired and left Illinois.
What I like most about living here: The weather and so many things to do.
Activities I enjoy: Baseball, reading, hiking, traveling.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Scottsdale Ambassadors
Where I volunteer in the city and why it deserves support from others: 5th Avenue Information Cart. The ambassador program is a great to help tourism in the city.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking to get involved in their community: There are many opportunities to get involved. Review them and select something that you are passionate about.
My family: Husband — Curt, son — Mitchell, daughter — Laura, soon to be daughter-in-law — Allie.
What I do: Retired supply chain VP
People who are an inspiration to me: My parents were an inspiration to me. They were very hard working individuals that raised five successful children.
My advice to today’s youth: Pursue your education, get outside and have fun.
