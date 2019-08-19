Meet your Neighbor: Bonds finds new life in Scottsdale after retiring

Deb Bonds (Submitted photo)

Name: Deb Bonds

Where I live: North Scottsdale

When and why I moved here: April 2018. We retired and left Illinois.

What I like most about living here: The weather and so many things to do.

Activities I enjoy: Baseball, reading, hiking, traveling.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Scottsdale Ambassadors

Where I volunteer in the city and why it deserves support from others: 5th Avenue Information Cart. The ambassador program is a great to help tourism in the city.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking to get involved in their community: There are many opportunities to get involved. Review them and select something that you are passionate about.

My family: Husband — Curt, son — Mitchell, daughter — Laura, soon to be daughter-in-law — Allie.

What I do: Retired supply chain VP

People who are an inspiration to me: My parents were an inspiration to me. They were very hard working individuals that raised five successful children.

My advice to today’s youth: Pursue your education, get outside and have fun.

