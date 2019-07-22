Meet your Neighbor: Brotmans serve as Scottsdale Downtown Ambassadors

Name: Wendy & David Brotman

Where I live: We live in Troon

David and Wendy Brotman. (Submitted photo)

When & why I moved here: We moved in the summer of 2017 from Malibu, California. We have been visiting Scottsdale for over 30 years and have always loved it. Southern California finally outlived its welcome, poor quality of life; too many people; too much traffic. We yearned for the beauty and peacefulness of the Desert.

What I like most about living here: Added to the beauty and peacefulness of the desert are the friendly people.

Activities I enjoy: Travel, Galleries, Museums, Volunteering, Theater, Reading, and Collecting Art

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: We are both Scottsdale Downtown Ambassadors. David is active in the American Institute of Architects and the Forensic Expert Witness Association.

Where I volunteer in the city and why it deserves support from others: As Scottsdale Ambassadors we act as a welcome mat to the city’s many visitors. We are trained to be knowledgeable about all the city has to offer. If you are looking for an activity or an event, we can help. If you’re hungry we can recommend great restaurants and if you need a restroom just ask us for directions.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: That’s why we became Ambassadors. It’s a lot of fun and something we can look forward to.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? This is a hard one because we have no complaints. We a very content with our surroundings.

My family: Wendy and I have been married for 54 years. We live with our 27 year old African Grey Parrot, Barney. Our eldest son, Gary lives with his wife, Kelly and their son, Griffin in San Diego, CA. Our other son, Trevor and his wife, Shelley, along with their three sons, Austin, Aiden and Hudson live in Ladera Ranch, California

What I do: Wendy is an artist and enjoys bodybuilding. David is an architect and expert witness.

People who are an inspiration to me: For Wendy it is artists, writers and philosophers. For David it is great architects, business leaders and historians.

My advice to today’s youth: Take a break from devices, slow down, and listen to others.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.