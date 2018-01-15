Meet Your Neighbor: Caputi seeks equal women’s rights

Name: Tammy Caputi
Where I live: North Scottsdale
When & why I moved here: I moved to Scottsdale in 1994, a few years after college, for a new experience, an interesting job opportunity, and the beautiful weather.
What I like most about living here: The best thing about living in Scottsdale is that every day feels like a vacation! There’s nothing better than going for a run in December in shorts and a tank top.
Activities I enjoy: I enjoy hiking, biking, running, exploring new places, and spending time with my family and friends doing things we love.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I’m active in the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce, Development Review Board (City of Scottsdale), AMCA (Associated Minority Contractors- AZ), SCOTT (Scottsdale Coalition of Today and Tomorrow), Temple Chai, and Arizona List.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? The most important volunteer activity I’m currently involved in is the AZ ERA Task Force. It’s way past time for women to be included in our Constitution, and to enjoy equal rights, not just the right to vote. Without a Constitutional Amendment guaranteeing women equality under the law, we are left to the whims of whatever lawmakers or officials currently hold office.
We have no way to progress from just saying “me too,” to being legally safe from discrimination and violence at work and in the public square. Gender equality improves quality of life for everyone- economically, politically, and socially.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: The best way to get involved in your community is to introduce yourself to your neighbors! Host a neighborhood gathering- do not sit alone in your house.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I would like to see more involvement and open-mindedness among our residents. We need to put the good of Scottsdale first, with more forward, big-picture thinking.
My family: I have been married for 15 years and have three school-age daughters.
What I do: I own a company called Yale Electric West. I provide electrical supplies and lighting for large construction projects all over the state. I am lighting up Arizona!
People who are an inspiration to me: Former US Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Conner, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, ASU President Michael Crow, Caliente Construction President/CEO Lorraine Bergman.
My advice to today’s youth: Do not take your freedoms for granted; they were hard won and easily lost if not defended. Study history- from all perspectives. Read wide and deep. Ask questions. Take the time to educate yourself on all sides of an issue, from many different sources. Form your own opinions. Do not be afraid of change. Get involved- one person CAN make a difference.
