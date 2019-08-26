Meet your neighbor: Harkness finds joy at Club SAR

Aug 26th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Name: Scott Curtis Harkness

Scott Harkness

When and why I moved here: Mom died of cancer, so I moved to Scottsdale to be near my brother and father.

What I like most about living here: Meeting people and making friends

Activities I enjoy: Golf, softball, watching Chuck Norris, working out at and volunteering at Club SAR.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Club SAR

Where I volunteer in the city and why it deserves support from others: I volunteer at Club SAR and it deserves support because it is a great place. Club SAR helps a lot of people.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Volunteer and help people.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I would like for everyone be nice to each other.

My family: Father is Richard Harkness. Brother is Patrick Harkness. They both live in Scottsdale.

What I do: Volunteer at Club SAR Monday thru Friday, watch volleyball at Indian School Park four days each week, watch Chuck Norris movies and TV shows and I am looking forward to getting a job.

People who are an inspiration to me: Chuck Norris.

My advice to today’s youth: Stay away from drugs!

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable. Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the arrow in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment
© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie