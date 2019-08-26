Meet your neighbor: Harkness finds joy at Club SAR

Name: Scott Curtis Harkness

When and why I moved here: Mom died of cancer, so I moved to Scottsdale to be near my brother and father.

What I like most about living here: Meeting people and making friends

Activities I enjoy: Golf, softball, watching Chuck Norris, working out at and volunteering at Club SAR.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Club SAR

Where I volunteer in the city and why it deserves support from others: I volunteer at Club SAR and it deserves support because it is a great place. Club SAR helps a lot of people.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Volunteer and help people.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I would like for everyone be nice to each other.

My family: Father is Richard Harkness. Brother is Patrick Harkness. They both live in Scottsdale.

What I do: Volunteer at Club SAR Monday thru Friday, watch volleyball at Indian School Park four days each week, watch Chuck Norris movies and TV shows and I am looking forward to getting a job.

People who are an inspiration to me: Chuck Norris.

My advice to today’s youth: Stay away from drugs!

