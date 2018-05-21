Meet your neighbor: John Birsner participates in McDowell Sonoran Preserve, Franciscan Renewal Center

Name: John Birsner

Where I live: DC Ranch

When and why I moved here: I moved here in 2002 for the sense of community. I’ve been a Scottsdale resident since 1985.

What I like most about living here: I love the world-class amenities and being close to everything.

Activities I enjoy: I enjoy mountain biking, trail running, golf and the Village Health Club.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I’m a Trail Steward at the McDowell Sonoran Preserve and I’m involved with my church community at The Franciscan Renewal Center — best club ever!

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Human kindness and serving one another. Andre House and Casa Franciscana Outreach, serving the poorest of the poor and the homeless.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Take a look around, breathe, and know what inspires you. There’s plenty to do.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Discontinue the photo radar enforcement.

My family: Mom, dad, two amazing sisters and an awesome brother.

What I do: Residential real estate for Camelot Homes. I have the great privilege of selling beautiful homes with spectacular canyon views at Adero Villas in Fountain Hills. The homes are ideal for residents looking to “lock and leave” with low maintenance in a gated community. Visit: www.camelothomes.com/community/adero-villas/

People who are an inspiration to me: My dad, Ed, my mom, Anne, and everyone who “leads with love.”

My advice to today’s youth: Be kind to yourself, and others. Look for opportunities to serve one another, release all grievances each day, be adventurous, explore, create, love and smile a lot.

