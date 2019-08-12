Meet your Neighbor: Lombardi serves at Highlands Church, Scottsdale PD

Susan Lombardi is front and center as a Scottsdale police volunteer. (Submitted photo)

Name: Susan Lombardi

Where I live: Scottsdale Stonebrook II

When & why I moved here: June 1995 because of my husband’s job relocation from Connecticut, talk about culture shock, everyone said it’s a “dry” heat!

What I like most about living here: The people! It’s an amazing, beautiful place to live with wonderful people!

Activities I enjoy: Babysitting my first and only grandson is my number 1 favorite activity! I also enjoy volunteering, hanging out with family and friends, dining out, playing games and decorating for Christmas.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Women’s Ministry and Mentoring Program at Highlands Church.

Where I volunteer in the city and why it deserves support from others: After attending the Scottsdale Citizen Academy, I began volunteering in the Scottsdale Police Department, Special Events Unit. I got involved to give back something to the wonderful people who lay their life on the line every day! They don’t get enough appreciation for what they do. I have been so blessed to be a small part of this brave, hardworking, dedicated and unselfish department. They deserve the community’s support!

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Identify what you are passionate about and get involved! Use the gifts and talents you have been given to enrich others. Also, get involved in your local church or place of worship. If you are looking for a great place, join me at Highlands Church on Pima and Pinnacle Peak!

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Congestion. I wish they would stop building the high occupancy apartment complexes, zone for larger home lots, preserve the beauty of the desert that has been disappearing.

My family: Married 37 years to Mario with our adopted perfect dog, Penny. We have two awesome sons, Steve, who lives in Goodyear. Matt and his wife, Nicole with their son live in Peoria. Our grandson is 17 months and is “Lolli” and “Pop’s” joy! We are blessed that our family lives in Arizona.

What I do: I’ve worked part time for Dr. Anthony Infantino at Platinum Wellness for the past 11 years handling back office tasks, billing, personnel, insurance, filing, etc. It has been such a blessing!

People who are an inspiration to me: Someone who can lead others through the most difficult and discouraging circumstances, who is unselfish and has integrity, gentleness, humility, kindness and caring. My Pastor, Bob Wade, is such a man. Also, my friend Brooke Brown, who has overcome great physical limitations and obstacles. She inspires me and others because she has a great attitude, a beautiful smile and willingness to try new things no matter the difficulty.

My advice to today’s youth: Spend less time on electronic devices and less time worrying how many Facebook “likes” you get. Build “in person” relationships. Be respectful, be nice, keep your word, love, forgive and always try to do the right thing. Life is too short to waste a minute of it!

