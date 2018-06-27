Meet Your Neighbor: Perrine takes the STEM path to obtain an MBA

Name: Sierra Perrine

Where I live: Scottsdale, AZ

When & why I moved here: Born and raised in Arizona!

What I like most about living here: I think Arizona has the most beautiful sunsets.

Activities I enjoy: Hiking, painting and traveling. I just got back from a study abroad trip in Belize that was focused on marine life conservation.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I’m a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority as well as Society of Women Engineers and American Society of Civil Engineers on my college campus.

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Saint Vincent DePaul (SVDP) and UMOM are my favorite places to volunteer. At SVDP it’s centered around helping less fortunate families and I especially love playing with the younger children as well as helping them with their homework in their Dream Center. Volunteering at UMOM is also fun because it involves helping young children with literacy.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Find a worthy organization to donate your time to and you’ll meet so many people in your community.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I would like our city to continue to take green initiatives like the NET-0 energy buildings that have been popping up around the city.

My family: My dad is a project manager for American Airlines and my mom is a financial analyst for Republic Services. My little sister is about to go into 7th grade at Mohave and loves to play the cello.

What I do: I am currently a student at the University of Alabama majoring in civil engineering and minoring in art while on the STEM Path to an MBA.

People who are an inspiration to me: Honestly, I look up to my mom and all she’s been able to accomplish while taking care of our family.

My advice to today’s youth: Become active and involved in your community because your voice does matter!

