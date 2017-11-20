Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale Fire volunteer Rachel Gasper

Name: Rachel Gasper
Where I live: South Scottsdale
When & why I moved here: I moved to Scottsdale in July 2016 to start a new job.
What I like most about living here: There’s a lot to do. There’s always cultural, artistic and sporting events, not to mention special festivals in Scottsdale and surrounding cities. I’m never bored.
Activities I enjoy: Reading, Hiking, Biking, Playing Horn
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Arizona Center for Nature Conservation, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Scottsdale Concert Band, Scottsdale Fire Department
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? I most enjoy volunteering with the Scottsdale Fire Department. Getting involved is a great way to support the men and women of the department who are working hard each and every day to save lives and property. It’s a great way to give back to a fantastic group of people who serve our community.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Go for it. There are tons of opportunities to get involved; seek them out. Many organizations can accommodate changing schedules and have minimal commitment requirements. Even for busy people, there are ways to get involved. I wish I’d gotten involved earlier!
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Hmm…I’m not sure. I am both traditional-minded and future-driven so part of me wants to see the light rail in Scottsdale and part of me likes the quaintness without. I guess I’d be happy either way.
My family: My parents Paul and Patti (Milwaukee, WI area) and my brothers Paul (San Francisco, CA) and Chris (Omaha, NE)
What I do: Emergency Medical Technician with First Responders, Inc.
People who are an inspiration to me: Too many to name them all! The Montgomery’s (two of my college professors from West Michigan), Mr. Erickson and Mrs. Catania (my high school band teachers), Ann Achtziger (Principal at Saguaro High School): all people who balance work and families with grace and love.
My advice to today’s youth: Practice gratitude. Be thankful for the gifts you have and put those gifts to good use to positively impact change in our community and in our world.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
