Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale Human Relations Commission Vice Chair Nadia Mustafa

Name: Nadia Mustafa
Where I live: Pima and Happy Valley
When and why I moved here: 2007. Cost-of-living and “quality of life.”
What I like most about living here: The serenity of the landscape.
Activities I enjoy: Yoga, being outside and wine.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: City of Scottsdale Human Relations (diversity) Commission and American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? KJZZ, our local public radio station, provides a perspective that lends to an understanding of our neighbors.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: About what are you passionate? Google “[your passion] and Scottsdale.” Some organization or group will pop up and there’s your starting point.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? People should venture outside of their socioeconomic and geographic “bubbles.” E.g., North Scottsdale residents could spend more time in south Scottsdale and vice-versa.
My family: Myself, 38; my partner Faraz, 42, an internal medicine physician; our curious and compassionate daughter Zoya, 6; and our enthusiastic son, Aziz, 2.
What I do: Yoga instructor, social justice activist, sommelier, mother and freelance journalist.
People who are an inspiration to me: People who can successfully live in the moment.
My advice to today’s youth: You are not alone. Think of others and others will think of you.
