Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale resident helps abused dogs find new bliss

Scottsdale resident Pierce Russell (Submitted photo)

Your Name: Pierce H. Russell

Age (optional): 71

Business Name: Bad Dogs/website: www.arizonabaddogs.com

Town/Neighborhood: In home trainer/I come to you

Hours of operation: 24/7 by appointment

Personal background highlights: Veteran/1968-70/military police sentry dog handler Associate’s Degree in business administration/minor in criminalistics

Professional background highlights: Worked for Netherlair kennels, Wrentham, Mass. While in college; trained marijuana sniffing dog for Mass. State Police and tracking dogs

What I do: Train dogs primarily in obedience with owners to fit their lifestyle. I also work with fearful and abused dogs adopted from rescues to alleviate their triggers.

What I like most about doing business here: I love Phoenix for the climate and the people that are mostly from the mid-west and Canada.

Changes I’d like to see in this area: More honesty in rescues background/history/alpha/beta disposition prior to placement.

What am I promoting: A book to be published and released in the spring secondarily and my ads to help owners and dogs currently before I get too long in the tooth, physically.

What I’m excited about and why: Every day above ground. They are all blessings.

Favorite community cause and why: Helping rescues (dogs) and new owners adjust, pack up, and work together in a loving positive supportive manner.

When and why I started my business/employment here: I came here in the early 90s because of the climate (sun) and the people. I’ve always loved working with dogs because of their honesty via their posturing which I’m very adept at reading.

Where was before and why I left: Troy, New York helping my mom after my dad passed.

My family: Lana, the love of my life, and Juliet, my lab/shepherd 3-year-old alpha female mix, and Romeo Junior, our 3-year-old rescue Aussie we call R.J. They all get me out of bed and put a smile on my face by coercing me to walk 2 to 3 miles daily in a loving positive Christian manner and they forget to bill me for it later. The best damn personal trainers I’ve ever had!

My interests & hobbies: Golf, music, and books from the library

People who inspire me (and how): I learn from every dog, client, and person the universe puts in my path.

My guiding philosophy: Live, laugh, love, and avoid pities(negative people)

My advice to today’s youth: Put down the phone, smell the roses, maybe even water them from time to time to enhance the canine’s pee-mail network. Do the best you can.

