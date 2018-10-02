Mountainside Fitness raises money for employee’s leukemia battle

Mountainside Fitness, which has several Scottsdale locations, is raising money for one of its employees, who was recently diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

To date, Mountainside Fitness has raised $34,000 with $14,000 coming from Juillet Mazariegos’ Go Fund Me campaign and the other $20,000 through T-shirt sales and special donation-based classes, according to a release.

Donations are still being taken to help Ms. Mazariegos through her Go Fund Me campaign at gofundme.com/58nwzx-all-heart-for-juillet.

Ms. Mazariegos is the childcare manager at the Arrowhead location, but due to her recent diagnosis, will not be able to work for a year as she undergoes treatment.

“We truly care about all of our employees and when we heard what she was going through, we knew we had to step in and help Juillet,” stated Tom Hatten, Mountainside Fitness CEO and founder. “We hope that the $34,000 that we raised so far will help Juillet, and we are praying for a speedy recovery.”

At last year’s Mountainside Fitness annual party, Ms. Mazariegos was the recipient of the Childcare of the Year award.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a cancer that affects the white blood cells in the bone marrow and can progress rapidly if left untreated. According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 5,960 people have been affected this year.

Mountainside Fitness operates 16 locations and has 90,000 active members in the Phoenix metropolitan area, according to the release.

