North Scottsdale church welcomes 2 pastors

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church welcomed two new ministers on Sunday, July 1.

The Rev. David Rennick has been appointed as the senior pastor, and the Rev. David Wasson has been appointed as associate pastor to join a staff of 12.

Rev. Rennick brings more than 20 years of pastoral experience to the church, according to a release. He was most recently appointed at First United Methodist Church of Mesa where he served as senior pastor.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Grand Canyon University and Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in Christian Formation and Discipleship from Wesley Theological Seminary.

Rev. Wasson is an Arizona native who grew up in the Phoenix metro area and has been in full-time pastoral ministry for the last 16 years, the release stated. He completed his Master of Divinity at Fuller Theological Seminary.

“Over the course of their pastoral ministry, both pastors have served as a youth pastor, associate pastor and church planter. They have worked in a variety of ministry contexts from rural to urban and from suburban to inner city. They have both worked on numerous missional efforts,” the release stated.

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church, 11735 N. Scottsdale Road, has 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. services on Sundays plus Sunday school classes for children. Other children and youth activities include children’s choir, youth band, volleyball, mission trips, small groups, festivals, carnivals and youth groups.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.